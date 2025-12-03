Survey says Gambian women wanting to migrate face more barriers

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

A recent survey conducted by the Centre for Research and Policy Development (CRPD) in collaboration with Future Migration (FUMI) has revealed that Gambian women are just as eager to migrate as men, but face more barriers in pursuing their aspirations.

The survey, which polled 1,000 young people in Serekunda, found that while men are more likely to actively pursue their migration aspirations, women are equally interested in migrating. However, women are less likely to discuss their plans with others or make specific preparations to migrate.

“Among young people who are thinking seriously about migrating, the proportion who have talked about it with others is higher among men (78%) than among women (65%),” said the report.

Similarly, 41% of men who are thinking seriously about migrating have taken preparatory steps, compared to only 23% of women.

The survey also found that after marriage, women’s decision-making autonomy is much lower, making it harder for them to pursue their migration aspirations. “After marriage, women are more likely than men to want to migrate, but feel that they have less autonomy in making migration decisions,” said the report.

Despite these challenges, the survey found that Gambian women have big dreams and aspirations, including pursuing careers in medicine and caring for their families. “Women frequently dream of medical careers, and are more likely than men to prioritise caring for their children,” said the report.