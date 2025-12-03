PRP leader appeals for help to register party

- Advertisement -

Ousman Jobe, the leader of the so-called “People’s Rights Party” (PRP), yet to be formally granted party status by the electoral commission) has appealed for support to register his party.

Jobe has positioned himself as a presidential aspirant for the December 2026 election and is using his campaign platform not only to advance political ideas but also to push forward the formal recognition of his political party. His call for support underscores the need for political plurality and the inclusion of new voices in Gambian politics.

Jobe has vowed to implement bold policies, such as legalising marijuana and introducing severe penalties for corruption if elected, emphasising his commitment to transformative governance.

Jobe said this agenda is linked to his appeal for support, as he seeks legitimacy through the official registration of his party to present a viable option to Gambian voters.

“I am sharing the following accounts (Euro – 6261016134 – BBAN 008203626101613439 – Swift Code – Ecocgmgm, GBP – account number – 6261016134 – BBAN 008203626101613439 – Swift code – CITIUS33 and dalasi account – 6261016134 – BBAN 008203626101613439) in case anyone wants to support.”