UDP councillor disagrees with Barrow’s criticisms of BAC chairman

By Olimatou Coker

Kebba Touray, the UDP councillor for Kanifing South, has strongly criticised President Barrow for his recent statement urging the people of Brikama to remove Chairman Yankuba Darboe of the Brikama Area Council (BAC).

Touray described Barrow’s call as shameful, saying it’s unacceptable for the president to condition development on the removal of an elected official.

Touray emphasised that development should be decentralised and not used as a political tool, stressing that Barrow’s government has failed to provide the required 25% subvention to councils as mandated by the Local Government Finance Act.

The councillor argued that the people of Brikama have democratically elected Chairman Darboe, and Barrow should respect their mandate and stop trying to influence it for political gain.

Touray stated that job creation and economic development should be a government obligation, not a condition tied to political loyalty or the removal of elected officials.

Touray urged Barrow to respect the democratic process and avoid politicising development in Brikama, emphasising that the people of Brikama will not be swayed by such tactics. He also called on the president to focus on fulfilling his government’s responsibilities rather than undermining local governance.