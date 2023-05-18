TD SPEAKS HIGHLY OF U-20 TEAM AHEAD OF WORLD CUP

The Gambia football technical director Sang Ndong, has said despite the long journey to Argentina, the Young Scorpions have not shown any strain as they trained yesterday ahead of the World Cup. The team is among four African teams in the World U-20 cup which starts there on Saturday.

“It was very a long and hectic trip and that’s not just the plane journey from Banjul to this place, but the entire history of the team which played in Wafu, Afcon and now this World Cup,” he said.

Mr Ndong said he has told the boys that the Under-20 World Cup is a rare opportunity that it does not repeat itself for anyone and therefore they must take full advantage and enjoy themselves being part of history. “This is the highest stage in World Under-20 football. What I have seen is that these boys are hungry and fighting for success. As you know, technical preparations are often not a problem in Gambian football as opposed to financial hurdles the federation faces. But that is not only confined to football alone,” Mr Ndong, himself a celebrated retired Gambian international and coach told GFF Media.

He said most of the players in the team have been together since their Under-17 days, under the same coach, Abdoulie Bojang, and that has naturally helped to get them work in unison.

The technical director said the team is in high spirits and will strive to do its utmost in the competition.

Mr Ndong said the country’s participation in the world Cup should be a proud moment for every Gambian and assured the boys that everyone back home is supporting and praying for them.