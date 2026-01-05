Today at Afcon 2025: Round of 16

- Advertisement -

Egypt vs Benin (16:00 GMT)

Adrar Stadium in Agadir

An unbeaten group-stage campaign saw Egypt finish top of Group B with seven points. Even with a second-string lineup and key players such as Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush rested, the Pharaohs played out a goalless draw in the final group match against Angola to keep up their momentum.

That consistency has fuelled a belief among the team and fans alike that Egypt could finally convert promise into silverware after years of near misses, as the record seven-time champions chase a first Afcon title since 2010.

Benin, by contrast, scraped into the last-16 thanks to a single result: a 1-0 victory over Botswana in Group D, which also marked their maiden win at the Afcon finals. It took them 16 attempts to register that breakthrough following their debut in 2004, despite their run to the quarterfinals in 2019.

Facing the might of Egypt, Benin will be hoping to double that tally and spring another Afcon upset.

Nigeria vs Mozambique (19:00 GMT):

Fez Stadium in Fez

Nigeria were the first side to book their place in the round of 16 with a perfect group-stage record, asserting their dominance early in the tournament.

The Super Eagles have quickly put their disappointment of missing out on the World Cup behind them, soaring in Morocco on the back of a talented squad featuring established stars Ademola Lookman, Raphael Onyedika, Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi.

The Group C winners now face Mozambique, who finished third in Group F with three points and are making their first appearance in an Afcon knockout stage. The Mambas ended a 40-year wait for a victory at the continental finals by edging Gabon 3-2 – a result that ultimately secured their progression.

Monday’s clash represents Mozambique’s sternest test yet, as they chase a maiden win over Nigeria, having lost four times and drawn once in five previous meetings with the former champions.

Senegal 3-1 Sudan: Lions secure quarter-final spot

Senegal continued their quest to reclaim the Africa Cup of Nations title on Saturday as they came from behind to beat Sudan in the round of 16. The match was the Lions’ to lose as they faced Sudan, making their debut in the Afcon knockout stages, and they did stumble in the early stages as Aamir Abdallah opened the scoring after just six minutes, bending a lovely strike well beyond the reach of Edouard Mendy. But Senegal did not trail for long, quickly coming back as Pape Gueye levelled the score and put the Lions of Teranga back in front deep in first-half stoppage time.

Sudan made a similarly fast start to the second-half but could not replicate their heroics from the first despite forcing a pair of strong saves from Mendy. Senegal righted the ship and settled back into the affair, before Ibrahim Mbaye sealed his nation’s progression by adding a late third.

A quarter-final meeting with either Mali awaits later this week.

Senegal will now stay in Tangiers to face their West African neighbours Mali in the last eight next Friday after the Eagles prevailed 3-2 on penalties against Tunisia following a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes and extra time.