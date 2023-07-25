Toldo moves to Rwanda

Rwanda Premier League club Musanze FC have announced the signing of Gambia goalkeeper Modou Jobe, (Toldo) for a two-year stint with an option for further one-year extension.

The Scorpions goal keeper despite interest from other teams around Africa opted for the Great Rift Valley of Central Africa for another new experience.

Musanze FC are currently on 10th position in the Premier league and Toldo will be looking forward to have another fantastic spell in front of their home fans at the 4,000 capacity Ubworoherane Football Stadium

The former Real De Banjul and GAF Goalkeeper was part of Gambia’s 2021 maiden Afcon appearance where the Scorpions became quarter finalists. He previously had spells with Niarry Tally and Ndiambour in Senegal before making moves to El Kanemi Warriors in Nigeria, Jeddah FC in Saudi Arabia and the Black Leopards in South Africa.