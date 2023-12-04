TOM DISPELS RUMOURS OF JOB OFFERS

- Advertisement -

Following international media reports suggesting Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet being interested in or offered jobs as Nigeria and Zamalek coach, the Belgian has clarified that he has not got either job, nor has he been offered any. He said he is in fact focused on taking the Gambia to her second Afcon appearance.

According to Gambia Football Federation Communication Director Baboucar Njie, Tom has said the Nigerian Punch newspaper article of November 29 had taken his comments out of context and in fact it merely returned to recycle an ealier interview he granted it many months ago during which he talked about how he had hoped to guide the Super Eagles.

“As the more recent story on Zamalek, Tom said he was in deed contacted by someone introduced as a football agent but he has not been offered nor has he started talks or agreed an offer with Zamalek. Tom has assured that his priority right now is to concentrate on his Gambia job which is to take the Scorpions to their second appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations, starting next month.”