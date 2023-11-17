Unique Group, Global Properties sponsor World Cup match commentaries

- Advertisement -

Press release

Njabot, under the Unique Group, is sponsoring the radio commentary of Gambia’s World Cup qualifier matches against Burundi yesterday and against Ivory Coast on Monday, November at 16:00 GMT in partnership with Global Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the Gambia.

The commentary of the match is aired live nationwide and the signal relayed to radio stations across the country, including but not limited to Taxi FM, Hot FM, Star FM, Teranga FM, Capital FM, and Paradise FM, all linking up with West Coast Radio and Afriradio. This sponsorship opportunity allows Njabot by Unique Group and Global Properties to showcase its commitment to supporting local sports and promoting national pride.

- Advertisement -

This partnership aims to reach a wide audience and demonstrate the two company’s dedication to community engagement.

The live commentary of the match on various radio stations will not only provide fans with real-time updates but also create a sense of unity and excitement throughout the nation.