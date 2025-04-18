Useful Tips for a Professional Game: What Is a Bankroll and How to Manage It?

- Advertisement -

In betting, the concept of “bankroll” refers to a specific amount of money allocated for betting. It’s not your salary or savings, but rather funds set aside for entertainment. It is a separate gaming budget that allows you to play comfortably and enjoyably, without feeling stressed.

Such clear financial boundaries help avoid impulsive decisions and increase the game quality. Bankroll keeps your funds under control – it’s a tool for a conscious approach that makes the game a part of life, not the other way around.



How to set your ideal bankroll?

The main rule: use only money that is not needed for basic expenses. Betting is entertainment, not a guaranteed source of income.

🔹 Make a monthly budget

🔹 Subtract mandatory expenses (rent, food, transportation)

🔹 Divide the rest: 10–15% – this is your “comfort zone” for the game

Tip: Keep track of your spending in a spreadsheet or app — it will help you better understand your habits.



Formulas that work

Bankroll formula:

Bankroll = 10% of free income

For example, if you have 5,000 available, you allocate 500 — this is a safe amount for betting.

Betting formula:

Bet = 1–5% of bankroll

With a bankroll of 500, it is wise to bet 5–25. It allows you to play longer and more confidently.



How to adapt bankroll to your playing style?

🔸 Flat is a stable strategy where each bet is the same (for example, 3% of the bankroll).

🔸 Martingale is a strategy with increased risk. It requires deep understanding and a careful approach.

🔸 Long-term bets – reserve part of the bankroll, as the funds do not return immediately.



How to control your bankroll every day?

Create a separate wallet for the game

Record all bets – manually or in special apps

Keep your own statistics and analyze the results every week

Use the self-control tools available on modern platforms, including spending limits and viewing betting history.

1xBet offers many convenient features and tools for self-monitoring and analysis. The brand is currently conducting an educational project, 1xBalance, on responsible betting, which helps players better understand their habits and maintain a healthy balance between gaming and life.



Educational initiatives: 1xBet supports responsible gaming

A smart game is a style that players worldwide strive for. As a socially responsible brand, 1xBet is implementing the #1xBalance project to help users better understand themselves and play consciously.

🔹 An interactive test will help assess the level of self-control

🔹 Educational materials teach how to manage a budget and avoid mistakes

🔹 SMM campaign delivers messages through advice, stories, and experiences of other players

🔹 Visual formats (infographics, videos, posters) – make the topic accessible and understandable

Responsible betting is not about restrictions, it’s about freedom. The freedom to play confidently, knowing your limits.



Bankroll is a skill that brings pleasure

Bankroll is not just about numbers; it’s also about mental discipline. The sooner you build it, the more comfortable and positive your game will be.

