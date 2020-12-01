UTG graduate seeks urgent support to pay arrears

- Advertisement -

A graduate of the University of The Gambia Faculty of Law is seeking urgent financial support to pay her arrears of D93, 170 owed to the university to get her papers.

The young lady, who lost her father recently and currently living with her mother, is appealing for help to get her documents.

The young lady, who was enrolled at the UTG Faculty of Law on 16 December 2015, is desperately in need of help as she is the first child in her family.

“I am appealing for support from anybody who can help. Since I completed my semester, I could not do anything. It is my dream to start doing something to help my poor mother as the first child of the family. I also have the intention to further my education if I have the financial support to do so,” she appealed.

For any support she can be reached on: 3751666/7387173