WAEC officials hold seminar on formative assessment

By Fatou Bojang

The Banjul unit of the research department under the West African Examinations Council recently conducted a seminar on Practice-Centric Perspective on Formative Assessment held at WAEC’s Conference Hall in Banjul.

The event occurs twice a year to enhance public understanding of the Formative Assessment system.

Meanwhile, the previous seminar focused on WAEC’s marking and grading processes, explaining how student assessments are conducted and the journey from exam completion to result release.

The first seminar presents the work of research officers, while the second invites presenters from like the University of The Gambia, Gambia College, and MOBSE to discuss student assessment methods.

Pa Mahmud Kah, one of the researchers of WAEC, said they invite educationalists to write a paper on current issues and changes in the education system. They will share their ideas, and others will contribute as well. Participants from other member countries will join online to share their perspectives.

Ousainou Sarr, Acting Dean of School of Education UTG, said the presentation outlines a framework for assessing Gambia’s education system, highlighting the importance of feedback is in academics, considering the diverse abilities of learners, by reviewing their assessment, they can identify gaps and opportunities for improvement in institutional assessment practices.