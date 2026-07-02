Warning to ‘friends, family and acquaintances’

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Dear Editor,

I once wrote that opposition politics is very expensive in this colonial space. Being a critic is just as expensive. Ask me about it, and I will tell you. Not many have the intestinal fortitude to refuse to bend. That’s why you see many cross-carpeting to the APRC/NPP at the first opportunity. Granted, many of these people never believed in anything to begin with, but in this flawed governance system we adopted from the British colonialists, where a few influence everything, associating or aligning with an opposition party is very costly. That’s because of the government’s oversized influence over people’s lives. And sadly, there are few people as vindictive, conniving, and duplicitous as many of us immured within these colonial confines. Even sadder, we may lack so-called natural resources, but there are few people with as bloated egos and foolish pride as many of us trapped within these colonial confines! The more supposedly educated we are, the worse! Saddest still, there are few people who are more opportunistic and feel more entitled to government and its benefits than those of us within these colonial lines.

Now, a combination of vindictiveness, duplicity, bloated egos, foolish pride, opportunism, and entitlement can only lead to what you see today! Critics are seen as enemies! You speak of their greed and incompetence; they settle for infantile arguments like “he is jealous” or “he is obsessed.” Because these bottomfeeders are so enamored with their patrons, they foolishly think that everyone is just as smitten! If you stand your ground against their mindlessness, they label you an enemy!

Some of us critics have been disowned by so-called family members! Some friends and acquaintances are afraid of interacting with us publicly. Friends stay away from you because they fear being seen as your friend in public. Some would reach out to you privately but quickly shun you or look away when they see you in public. Over the years, I have learned to deal with such duplicitous people, and now, once they engage in their shadiness, they know to stay away from me! Good riddance.

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Yesterday, someone I’ve known for decades reached out to me because they had an issue they hoped I’d publicise. This is someone who used to avoid me! Not because we had any issues or because he doubts my character, but because he thinks he’s better off not associating with me. Well, if you know me, you’d know that if anyone uses me, it’s because I allow them to. When I saw his call, I knew he needed something! I texted him, but he didn’t respond. He insisted on talking!

In the end, I called him back and listened as he went on and on about working in government! He filled my ears with complaints, and I kept listening. Eventually, he got to the real reason for the call. He presented it as if he cared about corruption, as if he cared about accountability. I know better. In short, the conversation didn’t end well. He accused me of being dishonest and called me a showboat (that one hurts). He even used some of the tired lines Jammeh’s unwanted stepchildren use against me. I thought he was funny, and my laughter seemed to anger him even more! But oh well, he can go…

I think I’ve said this before, but maybe the message got lost in Baddibu. Anyway, this is for all of you hypocrites and duplicitous friends, family, and acquaintances who are protecting whatever you’re protecting! I’m not here to fight your personal battles with others in government! If you have evidence of corruption, share it with journalists! I am not a journalist and definitely not your sword. Importantly, if you’re protecting your job and decide it’s better not to engage me publicly, don’t try to be cool with me in private! I’ll only embarrass you.

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Alhagie Saidy Barrow

USA