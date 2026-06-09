WAVE trains women’s groups on transitional justice, reparations

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Women’s Association for Women and Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE), in partnership with the African Transitional Justice Legacy Fund and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), recently hosted a three-day capacity-building workshop for three women’s support groups on Transitional Justice and Reparations at Metzy Hotel.

The training strengthens leadership, governance, and psychosocial advocacy skills among executive members of the women’s groups and prepares them to participate effectively in the national transitional justice process.

- Advertisement -

Priscilla Yoga Ciesay, speaking for WAVE, urged participants to contribute ideas that will improve support mechanisms for victims of the former regime. She called on women survivors to define their roles and priorities as the transitional justice process moves to its next phase.

“How will you ensure victims’ participation remains active, sustained, and relevant?” she asked. “Consider your positions on reparations, memorialisation, prosecutions, security sector reform, and non-recurrence — all components that go beyond the Truth Commission’s findings.”

Ciesay noted that some victims have already received reparations while others are still awaiting payment as the commission continues its mandate.

- Advertisement -

Awa Njie, president of the Kanifing Municipality women’s support group, said the training will strengthen the groups’ ability to engage authorities and advocate for needs identified in the TRRC recommendations.