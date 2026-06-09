TGSB launches national push to build halal quality infrastructure

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Standards Bureau (TGSB) on Monday opened a week-long engagement with a high-level delegation from the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) to fast-track a nationally recognised halal quality infrastructure. The forum hosted at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo brought together government officials, regulators, businesses and certification bodies to set clear steps for halal certification, market access and quality assurance.

Under the theme “Fostering a Sustainable and Internationally‑Recognised National Halal Quality Infrastructure in The Gambia,” TGSB and SMIIC committed to harmonising standards and building the systems needed for credible halal certification. SMIIC is the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s specialised body for standardising halal practices across member states.

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TGSB Director General Papa Secka said countries with credible halal certification systems gain stronger consumer confidence and better access to international markets. He noted that halal standards now extend beyond food to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, tourism and supply-chain management — creating diversified export opportunities for The Gambia.

Ali Kerim, Coordinator for the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), representing partners including the Turkish embassy, urged rapid strengthening of national quality infrastructure to unlock trade and investment. İhsan Övüt, SMIIC’s Secretary General leading the delegation, said harmonised halal standards are fundamental to quality assurance and consumer trust rooted in Islamic values.

Abdoulie Jammeh, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, reiterated government backing for a credible national certification framework and for aligning The Gambia’s standards with international best practice.

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TGSB says the initiative is a strategic step to improve competitiveness, raise product quality and position The Gambia to capture a share of the rapidly expanding global halal market.