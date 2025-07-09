WEST COAST FOOTBALL ACADEMIES AWARDED  

- Advertisement -

The West Coast Regional Football Academies Association on Saturday decorated the champions of the different categories of its championships at a ceremony held at the National Technical Training Centre, Yundum.

The champions are Kids With Talents, which won the U-17 championship; United World, the U-15, White Croc UTD, U-13, Surprising Stars, U-11, Medina United, U-9 and Surprising Stars, the U-7 champions, were each decorated with a giant trophy, gold medals and a set of jersey.

Meanwhile, second place finishers in all the respective categories were awarded with a set of jersey and silver medals.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Gambia Football Federation among others. Officials praised the organisers for a job well done and expressed confidence in the future of Gambian football.