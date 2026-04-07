When the street dictates the State: A strategic warning on governance

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By Mohammed Jallow

Since the democratic transition of 2017 under the leadership of Adama Barrow, The Gambia has experienced a resurgence of civic expression that has redefined the relationship between the state and its citizens. Public protest, advocacy movements, and organised pressure groups have become powerful instruments of engagement, shaping national conversations and, in several instances, influencing government decisions.

While this transformation reflects a healthy democratic awakening, it has also revealed a concerning pattern. The government has, on multiple occasions, appeared to yield to public pressure in ways that risk creating a precedent where the loudest voices, rather than structured institutions, determine the direction of policy. This pattern, if left unchecked, carries profound implications for governance, stability, and the long term authority of the state.

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One cannot ignore the prominent case of the “Three Years Jotna” movement, which emerged as a powerful force demanding that President Adama Barrow honor an initial transitional expectation of stepping down after three years. The movement galvanised significant public support, organised demonstrations, and intensified national debate. In response, the government initially adopted a posture of engagement and accommodation, allowing the movement to operate with a degree of freedom that reflected its commitment to democratic expression. However, as tensions escalated, the state was compelled to intervene more decisively. This episode illustrated both the openness of the government and the risks associated with delayed firmness in addressing politically charged demands.

Similarly, the emergence of Gambia Action for Land Accountability demonstrated how sustained public pressure can influence government action. The movement, driven by grievances over land allocation and ownership disputes, brought national attention to the complexities of land governance. The government, in response, initiated reviews, engaged stakeholders, and signalled readiness to reconsider certain decisions. While such responsiveness is commendable, it also reinforced the perception that organised pressure can compel policy reconsideration, thereby encouraging similar tactics in other sectors.

Another notable instance can be observed in the handling of environmental and urban development concerns, where community resistance has led to the suspension or reconsideration of certain projects. In several cases, public demonstrations and advocacy campaigns have resulted in the government pausing implementation to reassess its approach. These decisions, though often justified on the basis of public interest, contribute to a growing narrative that the state is reactive rather than strategically proactive.

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The cumulative effect of these examples is the emergence of a governance environment where public outcry increasingly serves as a catalyst for policy adjustment. While this may appear as a triumph of citizen participation, it also raises critical questions about the consistency and predictability of government action. A state that frequently adjusts its course under pressure risks undermining its own institutional credibility.

The challenge before the government is not to suppress dissent, but to manage it within a framework that preserves both democratic freedoms and state authority. Public protest is a legitimate expression of citizen engagement, yet it must not become a parallel system of governance. Decisions must ultimately be guided by law, policy, and national interest, rather than the intensity of public agitation.

A key lesson from these experiences is the importance of early engagement. Many protests are the culmination of unresolved grievances that have been allowed to fester. By establishing robust consultation mechanisms and maintaining continuous dialogue with stakeholders, the government can address concerns before they escalate into mass mobilisation.

Equally critical is the need for clarity in policy communication. Uncertainty and ambiguity often create space for speculation and dissatisfaction. When policies are not clearly explained or consistently implemented, they become vulnerable to misinterpretation and resistance. The government must therefore prioritize transparency, ensuring that citizens understand not only what decisions are made, but why they are made.

The role of security forces in managing protests also demands careful consideration. The involvement of security agents should always be guided by principles of restraint, professionalism, and proportionality. Excessive force can escalate tensions, while perceived inaction can embolden further unrest. The balance lies in a disciplined approach that protects both public order and the rights of citizens.

The legal framework, including the Public Order Act, provides the basis for regulating public gatherings. However, its effectiveness depends on consistent and impartial application. Selective enforcement undermines trust, while excessive rigidity risks provoking confrontation. The law must be applied in a manner that reinforces fairness and predictability.

Another dimension that cannot be overlooked is the influence of the diaspora and digital platforms. Narratives originating outside the country can rapidly amplify domestic issues, shaping public perception and intensifying pressure on the government. This dynamic requires a strategic communication approach that addresses misinformation and engages citizens both at home and abroad.

The leadership of President Adama Barrow has been characterized by openness and a willingness to listen. These qualities have contributed significantly to the democratic progress of the country. However, openness must be complemented by decisiveness. Listening must inform policy, not replace it. A government must be guided by principles, not swayed by every wave of public sentiment.

The long term stability of The Gambia depends on the ability of its leadership to establish a clear boundary between responsiveness and susceptibility. Citizens must feel heard, but they must also recognise that governance operates within structured processes that cannot be overridden by pressure alone.

The consequences of failing to maintain this balance are far reaching. A pattern of reactive governance can lead to policy inconsistency, discourage investment, and create an environment of uncertainty. More critically, it can embolden groups to adopt increasingly confrontational tactics, believing that pressure is the most effective means of achieving their objectives.

To avoid this trajectory, the government must adopt a strategic approach that includes early warning systems for emerging grievances, institutionalized dialogue platforms, and a clear framework for decision making. It must strengthen the capacity of its institutions to withstand pressure while remaining responsive to legitimate concerns.

Public education is equally important. Citizens must understand that while protest is a right, it is not a substitute for institutional processes. Civil society and the media have a responsibility to promote constructive engagement and to discourage actions that threaten stability.

In conclusion, the experience of The Gambia since 2017 offers valuable lessons on the interplay between public pressure and governance. The examples of the Three Years Jotna movement, the activism of GALA, and various community driven protests illustrate both the strengths and vulnerabilities of an open democratic system.

The path forward requires a recalibration of this relationship. The government must remain accessible and responsive, yet firm and principled. It must listen, but it must also lead. It must engage, but it must also decide.

If this balance is achieved, The Gambia will continue to strengthen its democratic foundations and maintain its reputation as a peaceful and stable nation. If it is not, the cycle of pressure and reaction may intensify, with consequences that extend beyond governance into the very fabric of national unity.

The responsibility is clear. The moment demands courage, discipline, and strategic vision. The state must rise to the occasion and assert its role not as a passive respondent to pressure, but as a confident and capable guardian of the national interest.