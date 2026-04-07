Caf unveils African Nations League, expands Afcon to 28 teams

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Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has announced reforms that will see the introduction of an African Nations League and the expansion of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to 28 teams. Speaking after a Caf Executive Committee meeting, Motsepe said the changes are aimed at improving the structure, competitiveness, and global relevance of African football.

“We have to stop this thing of African fixtures not being predictable, consistent and reliable,” Motsepe said, adding that Caf must also prioritise football development across all regions, particularly in East Africa.

Under the new plan, Afcon will expand from 24 to 28 teams starting from the 2027 edition, which will be hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. The expansion is expected to create more opportunities for countries across the continent to participate at the highest level.

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Caf also confirmed that Afcon will transition to a four-year cycle after the 2028 edition, aligning more closely with other major international tournaments.

The African Nations League is scheduled to begin in 2029. The competition will feature all 54 Caf member nations and will be played annually, with a 16-team finals tournament held every two years.

The African Nations League will be introduced in two formats. The first, the African Nations League – Continental, will see teams compete within regional zones on an annual basis, with top performers qualifying for a biennial finals tournament hosted in a neutral country.

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The second format, the African Nations League, will mirror the current Afcon structure and feature top national teams, including players based in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. This competition is designed to maintain elite-level continental rivalry while ensuring broader participation.