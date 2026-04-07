SISE AMONG GUEST SPEAKERS AT HUNGARY SPORTS JOURNALISM WORKSHOP

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Musa Sise, secretary general of the Africa chapter of the Association of International Sports Press AIPS, is among guest speakers selected for an international workshop on AI and sport journalism, taking place in Hungary.

The workshop will take place at the Hungarian University of Sports Science in Budapest.

The daylong event is on Thursday April 8.

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Gyorgy Szollosi, the president of the Hungarian sports journalists association is looking forward to insightful deliberations on the use of AI in sports journalism from Mr Sise and five other speakers from around the world.

“There is a need for sports journalists to embrace the efficiency of artificial intelligence while maintaining accuracy and the human elements that define their storytelling. The Budapest workshop is among many heed on the topic around the world,” Mr Sise, a former president of the Gambia Sport journalists Association, said on departure yesterday .