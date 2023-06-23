WHOSE TITLE?

As Gambian league is decided tomorrow

The Gambian football title will be decided tomorrow Saturday. Two teams, Real de Banjul and Falcons are with the greatest chances to win the crown but another, Fortune FC, can mathematically get it .

Real de Banjul

At 51 points, two ahead of second place Falcons, Real only need to win against Waa Banjul tomorrow for the deal to be securely sealed and even their best critics don’t doubt they will beat Waa Banjul. But again, even a draw could be enough especially if Falcons, at 49 point, lose against Steve Biko.

Falcons

The team which led the league all the while until Real snatched it from them last week, is hell bent on winning the final match against Steve Biko and hoping that Waa Banjul wins Real, or at least draws them. The odds may be against them but Falcons are refusing to give up hopes.

Fortune FC

The surprise champions a few years ago, the Petroleum Boys are three points behind leaders Real de Banjul and just one behind second place Falcons. Fortune FC will hope that both teams ahead of them lose and they beat Brikama United. Another permutation highly unlikely. One think however is clear, a new champion will be crowned in Gambian football this weekend to replace holders Hawks who are out of the contention for the title.

The prize money of the league is now D1million sponsored by the Baluwo.