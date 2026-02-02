Why the world should not allow the US destroy the UN

- Advertisement -

The United Nations, an institution born out of the ashes of World War II, is facing a financial crisis that threatens its very existence. The refusal of the United States and other member states to pay their dues is not just a matter of financial mismanagement; it’s a tragedy in the making.

Established in 1945, the UN’s primary goal is to promote peace, security, and cooperation among nations. Over the years, it has played a crucial role in preventing conflicts, providing humanitarian aid, and promoting sustainable development in all its 193 member states including The Gambia. However, its ability to fulfill this mandate is being severely hampered by a lack of funds.

The UN’s financial crisis is not new, but it has reached a critical point. The organisation is facing a shortfall of over US$1 billion, and the United States owes approximately US$1.3 billion in unpaid dues alone (see our front page story). Other countries, including Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela, also owe significant amounts. If this situation persists, the UN may be forced to cut essential programs and services, compromising its ability to respond to global crises.

The impact of this crisis will be felt most by the world’s most vulnerable populations. The UN’s humanitarian agencies, such as the World Food Programme and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, are already struggling to provide basic services. The UN’s peacekeeping operations, which are crucial for maintaining stability in conflict zones, may also be scaled back.

The refusal to pay dues is not just a financial issue; it’s a matter of principle. Member states have a legal and moral obligation to contribute to the UN’s budget. By failing to meet their financial commitments, they are undermining the very institution they created to promote global cooperation.

The US, in particular, has a significant role to play in resolving this crisis. While it’s true that the US has long complained about the UN’s inefficiencies and has sought reforms, withholding dues is not the solution. The US has a history of selectively paying its dues, often as a means of exerting pressure on the organisation. However, this approach has only led to a vicious cycle of financial instability and has eroded trust among member states.

The UN is a symbol of global cooperation and multilateralism. If it’s allowed to fail, it would send a message that countries are no longer committed to working together to address common challenges. The international community must therefore come together to resolve this crisis. Member states must fulfill their financial obligations, and the UN must implement reforms to improve transparency and efficiency.

The stakes are high, and the consequences of inaction will be severe. The world cannot afford to let the UN fail. By all intents and actions, the current US administration wants the UN to fail and replace it with President Donald Trump’s so-called Board of Peace in a bid to maintain US hegemony. The new world order that Trump and his far right ideologues want to bring about would be antithetical to the desires and interests of all law-observing and peace-loving nations. This is why it is imperative that China and other countries that have the means and the wherewithal step in to fill the void being created by the US.

The world needs the UN for all the right reasons.