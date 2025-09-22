YANKUBA MINTEH IS HELPING BRIGHTON MOVE ON FROM JOAO PEDRO – BUT WHAT’S UP WITH CARLOS BALEBA?

- Advertisement -

Brighton & Hove Albion’s start to their second season under Fabian Hurzeler has been a mixed bag.

They came from behind to beat Manchester City at the Amex Stadium, but let a lead slip at home against Fulham (1-1). On Saturday, it happened again, with Brighton going 2-0 up after 31 minutes before Tottenham Hotspur pegged them back to 2-2.

Following away defeats against Everton and Bournemouth, it all adds up to five points from the first five games — four points fewer than they had at the same stage last season and 10 fewer than from the corresponding fixtures (they won all five in the 2024-25 campaign). It has been a slow start by their recent standards in the Premier League.

Here, The Athletic analyses what is going well and where there is room for improvement to achieve the goal of finishing in the top 10 and pushing for Europe qualification.

Coping without Joao Pedro

After scoring 30 goals in 70 games at Brighton, one of the main issues entering the season was replacing Joao Pedro’s attacking output following his summer move to Chelsea.

Hurzeler’s side have averaged more than a goal per game across their first five league matches (six in total). They also scored six goals at Oxford United in the Carabao Cup, a competition in which Hurzeler will use his squad depth again when they travel to League One side Barnsley on Tuesday evening for the third round.

Six players have been on the scoresheet in the league after Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari gave Brighton a two-goal lead against Tottenham. Everyone will need to chip in to replace Joao Pedro’s goals, rather than relying just on one or two individuals.

The number of Opta-defined ‘big chances’ being created is also encouraging.

They carved out 10 in their opening four games, across which only Chelsea (14) and Manchester City (12) had more. If the conversion rate improves (five goals from 11 big chances in five games) then a healthy goal tally beckons without Joao Pedro. Saturday’s trip to Chelsea would be an apt occasion for Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck to get off the mark for the season.

Leaking defence

No clean sheet after five matches with eight goals conceded is a concern. More worryingly, that number would have been higher if Erling Haaland had been wearing his finishing boots in the first half against Manchester City.

But Brighton are not defending badly.

They limited Tottenham to few opportunities on Saturday and both of the visitors’ goals had an element of fortune. A shot from Mohammed Kudus landed at the feet of Richarlison for the Brazilian to halve the arrears in the 43rd minute, shifting the momentum.

Although Tottenham controlled the second half, Bart Verbruggen only had to make one serious save before a Kudus cross deflected off Jan Paul van Hecke’s knee for the equaliser in the 82nd minute.

The only significant change in the defensive unit compared to last season is at left-back, where a knee injury ended summer buy Maxim De Cuyper’s run of starts in the league. Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu, easing his way back from a long-term toe injury, handled Kudus well until tiring.

Hurzeler ended the game with three central defenders, with Italian recruit Diego Coppola joining Van Hecke and skipper Lewis Dunk in the 75th minute. Frenchman Olivier Boscagli, also signed during the summer transfer window, was an unused substitute.

Hurzeler has not ruled out switching from his regular 4-2-3-1 formation to three central defenders and wing-backs, a system he used at former club St Pauli. Showing their flexibility could be a useful tool to keep opponents guessing.

Midfield uncertainty

Despite his vast options in midfield, Hurzeler is lacking an established partnership to depend upon.

Against Spurs, Carlos Baleba continued his difficult start to the season and was substituted at half-time for the second time in four games. Hurzeler told reporters afterwards that Baleba felt tired and that his fatigue was apparent from the bench.

“He didn’t track back and couldn’t defend the box anymore like he did in the first 25 minutes,” Hurzeler said.

Diego Gomez replaced Baleba, but the Paraguay international was pushed forward into the attacking midfield role when James Milner came on after 63 minutes. Jack Hinshelwood’s ankle ligament injury, which has ruled him out for several weeks, is another factor disrupting Brighton’s midfield.

Together, it has created an unsettled feel in a crucial part of the pitch.

Minteh is flying

In and out of possession, Minteh has made a strong start to the season, typified by opening the scoring in the eighth minute against Spurs.

Minteh started the breakaway move by winning the ball inside his own half. The run that took him clear was timed perfectly, staying just onside just inside the Tottenham half after a combination of Brajan Gruda and Rutter released him. The 21-year-old winger capped it by calmly rounding Guglielmo Vicario.

Minteh stood out with his defensive discipline against Manchester City and, all season, he has been causing headaches to opposing defences. A teasing cross to the far post supplied Kaoru Mitoma’s equaliser at Bournemouth.

Going into the Tottenham match, Minteh had the highest take-on success rate among players to have attempted at least seven in this season’s Premier League (68.4 per cent, with 13 out of 19), while only Manchester City’s Oscar Bobb (10) had recorded more take-ons in the opposition box than Minteh’s six.

Staying fit and in form will allow Hurzeler more scope to use Gruda as a No 10 — where he played against Tottenham — rather than as an alternative winger. Gambia’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations might not have boosted Minteh’s morale, but Hurzeler will be relieved that the winger will not be missing club games to represent his country.

