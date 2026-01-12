Youth in leadership: a strategic investment in The Gambia’s Future

- Advertisement -

In the past few weeks and months, President Adama Barrow’s appointment of young Gambian professionals, both men and women, to key public positions has attracted considerable public attention. Beyond the headlines, these appointments carry profound significance for a country whose greatest asset is its youthful population.

With young people forming the majority of The Gambia’s populace, placing them at the heart of governance is not merely symbolic; it is a strategic investment in national development. This is what vision looks like.

For decades, young Gambians have been encouraged to prepare themselves for leadership through education, skills acquisition and civic engagement. However, preparation without opportunity breeds frustration and disillusionment. By entrusting young professionals with responsibility, the government sends a powerful message that competence, innovation and merit are valued, regardless of age.

This restores faith in public institutions and assures the youth that there is a place for them in shaping national policy and administration.

Youthful leadership also brings fresh perspectives to persistent national challenges. Young professionals are often more attuned to emerging technologies, global trends and contemporary social realities.

Their inclusion in governance enhances adaptability, efficiency and creativity in public service delivery. Moreover, appointing both young men and women reinforces the principle of inclusivity and gender balance, essential pillars for sustainable development.

Importantly, these appointments help bridge the generational gap in leadership. When experience and youth work side by side, governance benefits from continuity as well as innovation. Senior officials provide institutional memory, while younger appointees inject energy and new ideas, creating a balanced and dynamic leadership structure.

Nonetheless, opportunity must be matched with accountability. Young appointees must justify the confidence placed in them through professionalism, integrity, and results. If nurtured and supported, this new generation of leaders can become role models for millions of young Gambians.

President Barrow’s decision to elevate young professionals is therefore a welcome and forward-looking move that acknowledges that the future of The Gambia is not only young, but capable.

It is hoped that more young people, particularly females, will be given more responsibility so that the country can move forward more rapidly.