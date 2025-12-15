Youth investment forum opens in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Stakeholders in the country’s agri-food sector on Wednesday opened a forum on youth investment attended by government officials, UN agencies, development partners, and young entrepreneurs to assess challenges and propose practical solutions.

The Gambia Tech project manager Boubacarr Coly, FAO representative Dr Mustapha Ceesay, Ministry of Agriculture official David Gomez and UN country director Karl Fredrick Paul, all underscored the need for stronger investment, broader access to opportunities, and inclusive platforms that give young people a stake in the sector.

Boubacarr Coly said the gathering aims to generate “insights and ways to develop the agri-sector by making sure everybody’s voice is represented,” setting the tone for a day focused on collaboration and problem-solving.

For his part, Dr Ceesay highlighted ongoing FAO initiatives supporting youth through the hand-in-hand programme, technical training, innovation hubs, and investment forums.

He noted that many agribusiness startups collapse due to weak support systems, adding that global and national FAO platforms are now helping young entrepreneurs’ access information, networks, and market opportunities.

A representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, David Gomez said government policies recognise the central role of young people in shaping food security and the rural economy.

He pointed to national strategies promoting value-chain development, financial access, and climate-smart agriculture, adding that the newly launched Gambia Youth Chapter will help coordinate efforts and amplify youth voices.

UN country representative Karl Fredrick Paul stressed that with nearly 70 percent of the population under 30, removing barriers faced by young people is essential for national transformation.

He said the UN is supporting skills programmes, incubators, and market-led initiatives targeting rural youth while promoting partnerships that encourage sustainable agribusiness development.

Agripreneur Musa Sillah shared experiences from his company’s processing and organic fertiliser work, explaining how innovation and sustainable practices are helping reduce waste and create new income streams.

He welcomed the forum’s focus on access to finance, saying the lack of capital remains a major constraint for entrepreneurs, and advised young people to pursue partnerships and shared-capacity arrangements instead of waiting for external funding.

The forum concluded with panel sessions on investment pathways, policy support, and youth-led strategies for strengthening the country’s agri-food systems.