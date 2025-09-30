20 Baby Scorpions picked for Wafu

- Advertisement -

The coach of the Gambia national Under-17 team the Baby Scorpions, Yaya Manneh, has named his squad for the Wafu zone A championship in Mali. It contains 20 players drawn from different academy clubs in the country with a few infusion of players from abroad.

The tournament also serves as qualifier for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations. It will start on October 6 and runs until October 16 in Bamako, Mali.

The list

Goalkeepers

Muhammed Trawally (Gambinos Stars Africa)

Muhammed Secka (SBEC Vision International FA)

- Advertisement -

Defenders

Ousman Tamba (United World Stars FA)

Muhammed Danso (KGH Sports FA)

Samsideen Touray (Kairaba FA)

Barham Bittaye (Almasi FA, Nigeria)

Midfielders

Pa Omar Sarjo (ESohna FA)

Lamin Jobe (Dibba Oil FA)

Augustine Junior Mendy (SEEDS FA)

Sambujang Daffeh (TVB FA)

Barak Lamin Mundhenk Manneh (SV Curslack Neungamme FC, Germany)

Abdoulie Samba (Medina United FA)

Modou Loum (BK West FA)

Lamin Bojang (TMT FA)

Moses Gomez (Better Tomorrow FA)

Forwards

Alagie Baba Leigh (Ajel De Rufique FC, Senegal)

Captain Alieu Drammeh (FC Barcelona, Spain)

Ahmed NjunDou Kanyi (Sporting Supreme FC, Nigeria)

Bisenty Mendy (Kids With Talent FA)

Bakary Marong (JAM City FA)

Babucarr Bojang (Sotokoi FA)