MINTEH CREDITED WITH BEST ASSIST IN EPL THIS WEEK

Gambia international Yankuba Minteh and his Brighton beat Chelsea 3-1 last weekend. Though the Gambian was not on the score sheet, his mesmerising assist in one of the goals made headlines. Yahoo Sports, in its great movements of the week in the EPL last week, gave the following credits to the Gambia international:  “It’s rare enough these days that we see wingers take on their man before swinging in a dangerous cross; most teams have moved away from it as a tactic.That’s why we absolutely loved seeing Yankuba Minteh receive the ball out wide and square up to Malo Gusto before firing in a perfect ball for Danny Welbeck’s equaliser against Chelsea. The Brighton attacker has been excellent so far this season”.

Yahoosports

