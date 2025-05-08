50 men trained to empower fathers to share domestic roles, strengthen families

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The SOS Children’s village’ has conducted a day-long training targeting fifty male caregivers from Sukuta as part of the Monetising Waste for the Promotion of Organic Fertilizer (MOWPOF) project’s broader effort to empower families and improve child welfare.

SOS Children’s Villages’ mission aims to tackle the root causes of child vulnerability by promoting active fatherhood and equitable household responsibilities. The training was held at Sukuta women’s garden.

The MOWPOF project is a 3-year initiative fully funded by the European Union and implemented by SOS Children’s villages.

Alieu S Bojang, Project Coordinator of MoWPOF, said project aims to provide alternative care to children who are vulnerable or at risk of vulnerability.

He said the initiative is focusing on different aspects ranging from gender empowerment and others. “So, any kind of programme that is geared towards empowering families is actually important nowadays,” he said.

He added that the project has conducted trainings in Sukuta, Tabajang, and Fatako in Basse, targeting male caregivers in each community.

“Although societal norms can take time to change, we believe that raising awareness is crucial.”

Cherno B Cham, the social secretary of the Sukuta VDC, described the training as timely and crucial. “We hope that the project will change the concept of men towards supporting their wives and empowering their children,” he said.