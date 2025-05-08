NDMA, Qatar launches $2M disaster response project

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), in collaboration with Qatar Charity, has launched a $2 million initiative aimed at strengthening economic resilience and disaster preparedness in The Gambia. This follows a statement by Vice President Muhammad BS Jallow, who revealed that over 70,000 vulnerable residents have been affected by disasters in recent years.

Sanna Dahaba, Executive Director of NDMA, emphasised the importance of this partnership, particularly given the increasing frequency of climate-related disasters in the region.

He referenced recent data showing that more than 70,000 Gambians were impacted by flash floods and windstorms in the past year alone.

Dahaba stated that the project represents a crucial step toward building resilience and ensuring communities are better prepared for future challenges.

Officially unveiled at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo on Tuesday 6th May 2025, the initiative, titled the “Economic Empowerment and Disaster Response Project”, aims to improve living conditions for vulnerable populations through the distribution of essential equipment in two phases.

The first phase includes the distribution of water purification devices, school furniture, sewing machines, solar-powered lights, kitchen sets, wheelchairs, relief tents, and other key supplies to support health, education, and shelter needs.

Meanwhile, the second phase, scheduled for June 2025, will focus on empowering youth and women through the provision of transport tricycles, tuk-tuks, and grain supplies, promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Mustafa Es Satte, Qatar Charity’s Country Director, described the project as a reflection of the strong brotherhood between Qatar and The Gambia. He noted that the organisation has invested over $1.2 million in humanitarian projects over the past five years, benefitting more than 29 million people globally across sectors such as health, water, education, and social care.

“Since establishing an office in The Gambia in 2019, the organisation has prioritised projects in health, sanitation, and orphan sponsorship, with expenditures reaching approximately $1.5 million,” he added.

He further revealed that Qatar Charity’s development projects for 2025, estimated at $4 million, will enhance health, education, water access, and income-generating opportunities across the country.

Vice President Jallow praised the collaboration, stating that Qatar Charity’s technical expertise complements NDMA’s implementation capacity. He called for strict monitoring and transparency to ensure the aid reaches its intended beneficiaries and aligns with national development priorities such as job creation, food security, and inclusive economic growth.

The initiative also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to poverty eradication, quality education, good health, clean water, and sustainable economic development.