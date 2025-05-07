Africa’s next generation of female coaches step into the spotlight in Addis Ababa

- Advertisement -

In Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) kicked off the in-person phase of its training programme for female instructors on May 5.

Over five days, participants will consolidate their knowledge, build networks, and help shape a new generation of women educators in African football.

High in the clean air of Addis Ababa, African women’s football has gathered its future tacticians. Not the players. Not the administrators. But those who often work behind the scenes: the coaches of coaches.

CAF has launched the final phase of its Women’s Instructors Development Programme, a training initiative for female technical educators from across the continent.

This gathering marks a crucial milestone, concluding two months of online training that began in March.

“This meeting is the human, collective validation of everything we’ve learned virtually,” says Meskerem Goshime, CAF’s Head of Women’s Football Development.

Training for transformation

The goal is clear: it’s not just about training instructors, it’s about building a full ecosystem. The aim is for every CAF Member Association to have women who are highly trained, capable of passing on knowledge, leading teams, and making decisions. With this programme, CAF is taking another major step in its efforts to develop women’s football: long-term structural growth.

The online phase laid the groundwork: coaching methodology, leadership, team management, communication, and the use of new technologies in sports education – all delivered by a diverse panel of experts from both Africa and beyond.

“We wanted to break down silos, create dialogue between different cultures, on-the-ground realities, and a range of experiences,” explains Raul Chipenda, CAF’s Director of Development.

The sessions in Addis are designed to bring that knowledge to life, through hands-on practice, experimentation, and refinement. But more importantly, they’re about connection.

A vision for the future

By implementing this pioneering programme, CAF is sending a strong message. It’s not just investing in training, it’s standing by a core belief: the growth of women’s football must be led by women themselves. They will be its foundation, its guiding lights, and its ambassadors.

“This is a deep movement,” adds Meskerem Goshime. “What we’re seeing here are the building blocks of a different future, one that’s more equitable and more coherent. The ball doesn’t recognise gender. But the system does. And it’s time to restore balance.”

CAF