Satou Sabally shows off new in-game attire for WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury

It’s time for WNBA players to get revved up for a new season and Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally is set to go. Sabally is entering her sixth year in the league. She originally was drafted in 2020 by the Dallas Wings. But she calls the Valley of the Sun home these days.

On Sunday, May 4, Sabally headed over to her Instagram account. She dropped some sweet photos from a photoshoot in her Mercury in-game attire. Sabally can be seen dribbling a basketball in one photo; in another one, she’s simply holding onto the ball. But the German-born star has a pensive look, too. It’s like Sabally is in deep thought about the upcoming WNBA season.

Last season, Sabally put up some impressive numbers. She averaged 17.9 points in 15 games. But Sabally also has a knack for looking impressive off the court, too.

She is not shy about sharing her thoughts when it comes to humanitarian issues on social media. Sabally appears to use social media for good, trying to make the world a better place. She’s a popular player for Phoenix and wants to bring a WNBA title to the city this season.

