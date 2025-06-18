ActionAid, NATC launch agro-ecology platform in CRR to promote sustainable farming

- Advertisement -

ActionAid in collaboration with Njawara Agricultural Training Centre (NATC) officially launched a new Agro-ecology platform in Njaw, CRR North, marking a significant step towards sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

The two-day activity held from June 16 to 17, aimed to establish and train 17 stakeholders from different organisations, government institutions and farmer organisations on the platform designed to foster collaboration between them.

During the opening ceremony, Saikou F Bah, Acting Project Manager of ActionAid, emphasised the importance of collective effort, stating, “All relevant stakeholders are present, and each has a vital role to play, Agroecology is multifaceted, and every player is as important as the other”.

Bah highlighted that they need to strengthen their relationships to advocate effectively for farmers and the wider community, about revitalising what used to happen, not introducing a new idea.

The initiative is part of a broader three-year project titled “Strengthening CSO Support and Advocacy on the Sustainable Production and Use of Organic Fertilizer,” implemented by ActionAid and NATC across the North Bank Region (NBR) and Central River Region (CRR).

Alpha Sey, NATC Director underscored the regional significance of the platform, describing it as the “mouthpiece” for promoting organic fertilizer use and organic farming practices.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would serve as a rallying point for advancing sustainable agriculture efforts in the region.

The platform seeks to bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern scientific approaches, leveraging both to develop unified solutions to climate change impacts and environmentally harmful practices.

The creation of the platform aligns with regional and national goals to promote environmentally friendly farming methods, reduce reliance on harmful chemicals, and enhance food security through organic practices.

Stakeholders hope that this collaborative approach will foster innovative solutions to climate challenges while empowering farmers with sustainable techniques.

As the region moves forward, the platform is expected to play a pivotal role in advocating for policies and practices that support ecological integrity and resilient farming communities.