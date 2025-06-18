spot_img
Gambia National news

Cement supply stabilises in Gambia

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MoTIE) has confirmed that Portland cement is now readily available, and that the market has returned to a stable state after recent disruptions, according to The Voice Gambia newspaper. According to the MoTIE, the shortages resulted from re-negotiations of international supply contracts following the imposition of new US tariffs.

MoTIE confirmed that cement inventories are as follows: Jah Multi Industries holds 54,457t, Salam Cement 59,000t and Gacem 21,000t. Scheduled shipments in June 2025 include 117,600t for Jah Multi Industries on two separate dates, 30,000t for Gacem across two shipments and 38,000t for Salam Cement on 30 June 2025. MoTIE said the government is confident that cement supply will meet market demand without disruption.

