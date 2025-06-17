MOYS holds fortnightly strategisation meeting

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, Sport Minister Bakary Y Badjie, led a high level meeting with senior staff and directors of satellite institutions under his ministry at his office.

The fortnightly gathering serves as a strategic platform for heads of departments to come together, reflect on achievements, discuss ongoing challenges, and map out actionable plans to advance the socio-economic development agenda within the youth and sports sector.

Top on the agenda were updates on infrastructure projects, ongoing renovations. reviews of previous activities, progress on the strategic plan and updates on the Youth and Sports Bills.

Welcoming the team, Minister Badjie stressed the importance of unity, regular reporting, and cross-sector collaboration to ensure efficient and impactful service delivery. The session was chaired by DPS Technical, Musa Mbye.

Directors from the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI), National Youth Council (NYC), National Sports Council (NSC), President’s International Award Scheme (PIA) and the Department of Youth and Sports each shared updates on their institutional activities and plans.