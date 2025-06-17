REAL ON BRINK OF ANOTHER TITLE

- Advertisement -

The Gambia football league title is almost certainly going to Real Banjul, and it could be as soon as on Thursday. Sitting at 55 points with only three matches to go, Real is 8 points on top of second placed Fortune FC, meaning only a point would be enough to seal them the title.

The first of Real’s next three matches comes up on Thursday when they take on nearest rival Fortune FC, in the most intriguing fixture of the league.While Real will go all out to draw or win to take the title, Fortune FC’s are hell bent on beating Real to delay their match to the trophy. Such a situation will work every well for Fortune who will hope that other teams beat Real in the remaining matches. But even if that becomes the case, will Fortune FC be able to win all its remaining matches to make total of 57 points and leap from Real by a single point to the title? Even the best magician will be get dizzy working that scenario.

Meanwhile down the ladder, Marimo Park FC and Banjul United are on the verge of being relegated unless they could grab all maximum 9 months remaining in the league.