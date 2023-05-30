Afcon 2024 qualifiers: South Sudan to host Gambia in Egypt

The Gambia Football Federation surely have their hands full these days with two important competitions competing for attention. While the Under-20 is battling for a place in the quarter finals in the Fifa Word Cup, the national team, the Gallant Scorpions will return to action on 15 June. The team will play the second to last match in the Afcon 2024 qualifiers against South Sudan in Cairo, Eqypt. Both Gambia and South Sudan have been afflicted with similar disease (lack of a standard stadium) so this home match for the Sudanese will be played in Cairo.

The Gambia is still very much in contention to qualify for what will be her second appearance in a row. Coach Tom Sainfiet is expected to name his squad next week. The last match in the qualifier for The Gambia is at home against Congo in September. With the Independence Stadium renovation works not expected to be completed by then, this match too may be played in Morocco.