YOUNG SCORPIONS FACE URUGUAY THURSDAY

The Gambia Under-20 football team is continuing to make meaningful gains at the Fifa Under -20 World Cup in Argentina with the boys now gunning for a place in the quarter finals.

Having won Group F, with 7 points from victories over Honduras and France before drawing South Korea, the Gambia will Thursday face Uruguay in the last 16 round.

The match will be played in the city of Santiago del Estero where the team arrived yesterday from Mendoza.

The match will kick off at the Santiago del Estero Stadium at 17:30 GMT Thursday.

The crucial encounter will determine the fate of both teams in the tourney and with Coach Aboulie Bojang already perfecting his ‘fear-no-team’ philosophy on his boys, hopes are high for a quarter final place. That would be the first time the Gambia would reach that far.