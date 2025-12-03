AFCON 2025 SPECIAL

Schedule, kick-off times, and fixtures for Afcon 2025
The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. Check out the full match schedule below.
African football is set to come alive for a month as AFCON fever takes over Morocco. The quest to succeed Côte d’Ivoire as champions will kick off on December 21, with hosts Morocco facing Comoros in the opening match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.
Here is the complete AFCON 2025 schedule:
December 21, 2025
19:00: Morocco vs Comoros
December 22, 2025
14:00: Mali vs Zambia
17:00: South Africa vs Angola
20:00: Egypt vs Zimbabwe
December 23, 2025
12:30: DR Congo vs Benin
15:00: Senegal vs Botswana
17:30: Nigeria vs Tanzania
20:00: Tunisia vs Uganda
December 24, 2025
12:30: Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea
15:00: Algeria vs Sudan
17:30: Côte d’Ivoire vs Mozambique
20:00: Cameroon vs Gabon
December 26, 2025
12:30: Angola vs Zimbabwe
15:00: Egypt vs South Africa
17:30: Zambia vs Comoros
20:00: Morocco vs Mali
December 27, 2025
12:30: Benin vs Botswana
15:00: DR Congo vs Senegal
17:30: Uganda vs Tanzania
20:00: Nigeria vs Tunisia
December 28, 2025
12:30: Gabon vs Mozambique
15:00: Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan
17:30: Algeria vs Burkina Faso
20:00: Cameroon vs Côte d’Ivoire
December 29, 2025
16:00: Egypt vs Angola
16:00: Zimbabwe vs South Africa
19:00: Comoros vs Mali
19:00: Morocco vs Zambia
December 30, 2025
16:00: Nigeria vs Uganda
16:00: Tanzania vs Tunisia
19:00: Botswana vs DR Congo
19:00: Benin vs Senegal
December 31, 2025
16:00: Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria
16:00: Burkina Faso vs Sudan
19:30: Cameroon vs Mozambique
19:30: Côte d’Ivoire vs Gabon
Round of 16
January 3, 2026
17:00: 1st Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F
19:30: 2nd Group A vs 2nd Group C
January 4, 2026
17:00: 2nd Group B vs 2nd Group F
19:30: 1st Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E
January 5, 2026
17:00: 1st Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D
19:30: 1st Group C vs 3rd Group E/B/F
January 6, 2026
17:00: 1st Group F vs 2nd Group E
19:30: 1st Group E vs 2nd Group D
Quarter-finals
January 9, 2026
17:00: Winner R16-1 vs Winner R16-2
19:30: Winner R16-3 vs Winner R16-4
January 10, 2026
17:00: Winner R16-5 vs Winner R16-7
19:30: Winner R16-8 vs Winner R16-6
Semi-finals
January 14, 2026
17:00: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3
19:30: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2
Third-place playoff: January 17, 2026 at 16:00
Final: January 18, 2026 at 19:00
The winners by year since 1957
1957: Egypt
1959: Egypt
1962: Ethiopia
1963: Ghana
1965: Ghana
1968: DR Congo
1970: Sudan
1972: Congo
1974: Zaire
1976: Morocco
1978: Ghana
1980: Nigeria
1982: Ghana
1984: Cameroon
1986: Egypt
1988: Cameroon
1990: Algeria
1992: Ivory Coast
1994: Nigeria
1996: South Africa
1998: Egypt
2000: Cameroon
2002: Cameroon
2004: Tunisia
2006: Egypt
2008: Egypt
2010: Egypt
2012: Zambia
2013: Nigeria
2015: Ivory Coast
2017: Cameroon
2019: Algeria
2021: Senegal
2023: Ivory Coast