AFCON 2025 SPECIAL

Schedule, kick-off times, and fixtures for Afcon 2025

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. Check out the full match schedule below.

African football is set to come alive for a month as AFCON fever takes over Morocco. The quest to succeed Côte d’Ivoire as champions will kick off on December 21, with hosts Morocco facing Comoros in the opening match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

Here is the complete AFCON 2025 schedule:

December 21, 2025

19:00: Morocco vs Comoros

December 22, 2025

14:00: Mali vs Zambia

17:00: South Africa vs Angola

20:00: Egypt vs Zimbabwe

December 23, 2025

12:30: DR Congo vs Benin

15:00: Senegal vs Botswana

17:30: Nigeria vs Tanzania

20:00: Tunisia vs Uganda

December 24, 2025

12:30: Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea

15:00: Algeria vs Sudan

17:30: Côte d’Ivoire vs Mozambique

20:00: Cameroon vs Gabon

December 26, 2025

12:30: Angola vs Zimbabwe

15:00: Egypt vs South Africa

17:30: Zambia vs Comoros

20:00: Morocco vs Mali

December 27, 2025

12:30: Benin vs Botswana

15:00: DR Congo vs Senegal

17:30: Uganda vs Tanzania

20:00: Nigeria vs Tunisia

December 28, 2025

12:30: Gabon vs Mozambique

15:00: Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan

17:30: Algeria vs Burkina Faso

20:00: Cameroon vs Côte d’Ivoire

December 29, 2025

16:00: Egypt vs Angola

16:00: Zimbabwe vs South Africa

19:00: Comoros vs Mali

19:00: Morocco vs Zambia

December 30, 2025

16:00: Nigeria vs Uganda

16:00: Tanzania vs Tunisia

19:00: Botswana vs DR Congo

19:00: Benin vs Senegal

December 31, 2025

16:00: Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria

16:00: Burkina Faso vs Sudan

19:30: Cameroon vs Mozambique

19:30: Côte d’Ivoire vs Gabon

Round of 16

January 3, 2026

17:00: 1st Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F

19:30: 2nd Group A vs 2nd Group C

January 4, 2026

17:00: 2nd Group B vs 2nd Group F

19:30: 1st Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E

January 5, 2026

17:00: 1st Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D

19:30: 1st Group C vs 3rd Group E/B/F

January 6, 2026

17:00: 1st Group F vs 2nd Group E

19:30: 1st Group E vs 2nd Group D

Quarter-finals

January 9, 2026

17:00: Winner R16-1 vs Winner R16-2

19:30: Winner R16-3 vs Winner R16-4

January 10, 2026

17:00: Winner R16-5 vs Winner R16-7

19:30: Winner R16-8 vs Winner R16-6

Semi-finals

January 14, 2026

17:00: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

19:30: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2

Third-place playoff: January 17, 2026 at 16:00

Final: January 18, 2026 at 19:00

The winners by year since 1957

1957: Egypt

1959: Egypt

1962: Ethiopia

1963: Ghana

1965: Ghana

1968: DR Congo

1970: Sudan

1972: Congo

1974: Zaire

1976: Morocco

1978: Ghana

1980: Nigeria

1982: Ghana

1984: Cameroon

1986: Egypt

1988: Cameroon

1990: Algeria

1992: Ivory Coast

1994: Nigeria

1996: South Africa

1998: Egypt

2000: Cameroon

2002: Cameroon

2004: Tunisia

2006: Egypt

2008: Egypt

2010: Egypt

2012: Zambia

2013: Nigeria

2015: Ivory Coast

2017: Cameroon

2019: Algeria

2021: Senegal

2023: Ivory Coast