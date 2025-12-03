Youths vow to intensify rights advocacy after ActionAid training

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang



Twenty-five youth and women from communities across the North Bank Region have pledged to amplify rights awareness and challenge exclusion after completing an intensive three-days human rights based training organized by ActionAid International The Gambia (AAITG).

The participants say the program has reshaped their understanding of human rights and empowered them to confront long-standing injustices affecting marginalized groups.

Bai Gassama of Kanuma village, who works on reintegration and migration issues, described the training as transformative. “I’ve learned to connect human rights violations with the experiences of returnees, migrants, and everyone,” he said. “This has broadened my perspective on the rights to life, education, and dignity.”

- Advertisement -

For other participants, the training marked the beginning of new community initiatives. Amie Bah of Chamen Bai Dam Village committed to launching a door-to-door campaign to educate women and girls on their rights and challenge gender discrimination.

“I will help my colleagues know their rights and work to improve the rights of others,” she said, pledging to hold local authorities accountable.

Susum Cham, Global Platform volunteer, said the sessions shifted her understanding of the systemic barriers faced by women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

- Advertisement -

“This training has changed my mindset,” she noted. “I plan to apply new approaches in my community to address these challenges.”

The initiative is part of AAITG’s ongoing efforts to strengthen civic engagement and promote inclusive governance in rural Gambia.

Saikou Darboe, Program Manager AAITG, said empowering young people and women is essential for meaningful participation in decentralized decision-making structures.

The training, he said, forms a foundation for stronger advocacy efforts that can push for reforms at the community level and beyond.

Many said they feel equipped to influence local development processes, advocate for vulnerable groups, and mobilize others to demand accountability.