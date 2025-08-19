ANRD leader Jobe relishes China experience

- Advertisement -

The Alliance for National Re-orientation and Development (ANRD) leader Babucarr Jobe has relished his experience in China.

Jobe recently returned from China where he attended a seminar on inclusive development and poverty reduction for developing countries.

“The seminar was an invaluable opportunity for him to learn from China’s remarkable success in lifting millions out of poverty and achieving rapid and inclusive development,” Jobe said.

As a developing nation, Jobe added: “The Gambia can draw important lessons from China’s model, particularly in areas like infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and governance. Since 2016, when President Barrow reestablished diplomatic ties with China, our bilateral relationship has strengthened significantly.”

He said China has become a key partner in “our national development, supporting critical projects in roads, healthcare, and education.”

“This seminar further reinforced the importance of South-South cooperation and how we can adapt China’s best practices to our local context.”

Still on China, Mr Jobe added that China’s approach combines strong state led planning with grassroots participation, ensuring that growth benefits all citizens.

“For instance, their focus on agricultural modernisation, industrial parks, and digital economy expansion could be transformative for The Gambia.

“We already see the impact of Chinese investments in our infrastructure, such as road networks and the upcoming OIC Conference facilities. By studying their poverty reduction programmes, we can refine our own policies to better support rural communities, youth employment, and women’s empowerment.”

He said the key is to tailor these models to Gambia’s unique needs while maintaining accountability and sustainability.

Reacting to criticisms on Gambia’s over reliance on China, Jobe said every international partnership requires prudent management.

“The Gambia’s engagement with China, like any other bilateral relationship, is based on mutual respect and shared goals. President Barrow’s government has been transparent in negotiating agreements that prioritise Gambian interests.”

He said China’s support has been instrumental in bridging the country’s infrastructure gaps without imposing undue burdens.

“The focus should be on how we leverage these opportunities such as technology transfer and capacity building to achieve self reliance.

Responsible governance ensures that partnerships like these benefit our people without compromising sovereignty.”

He said the ANRD is committed to evidence based policymaking, and the insights from China’s experience will inform its advocacy in areas like rural development, SME support, and digital inclusion.

“We will encourage the government to explore similar frameworks, such as cooperative farming models or e-governance solutions, to accelerate progress.

“The seminar also highlighted the importance of long term planning, which aligns with our party’s vision for a stable, prosperous Gambia.”

Jobe added that globalisation is a reality, and strategic partnerships are essential for development. “China’s journey from poverty to prosperity demonstrates what’s possible with the right policies and partnerships. As Gambians, we must remain open to learning while safeguarding our national interests.

“The Barrow administration’s reengagement with China has already yielded tangible benefits, and we should build on this foundation. Let us embrace collaboration, not out of dependency, but as a stepping stone to our own sustainable growth.”