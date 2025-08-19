NPP’s admin secretary calls for dignity, honesty in African politics 

- Advertisement -

The administrative secretary of the ruling National Peoples’ Party (NPP) Seedy Ceesay is currently in Accra, Ghana attending the African Political Parties Summit.

The African Political Parties Summit was held from August 12 to 14, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre. The summit’s theme was “From Politics to Prosperity: Strengthening Inter-Party Collaboration for Africa’s Development and Economic Transformation.” It aims to promote dialogue, strategic partnerships across Africa, and advance the African Union’s Agenda 2063 to achieve sustainable development, peace, and security.

The summit brought together political party leaders, civil society representatives, academics, and regional and international organisations. Key topics included development needs, peacebuilding, good governance, inclusivity, and political representation.

“We are gathered here today to talk about the future of political parties — and that conversation could not be more urgent. Across Africa, and indeed around the world, the traditional structures of political organisation are being challenged. People — especially the youth — are demanding more from politics: more transparency, more participation, more accountability, and above all, more impact,” Ceesay said in his address.

He added: “Our citizens are no longer satisfied with business as usual. They want leaders who listen, who adapt, and who deliver. And so, if our political parties are to remain relevant in the years ahead, we must change — not only how we operate, but why we exist.”

Ceesay said the world is changing fast — whether it’s climate shocks, global pandemics, or economic shifts.

“Our parties must be able to respond quickly, learn continuously, and adjust when circumstances demand it.”

He added that digital tools are transforming how people engage with politics while social media, data platforms, and artificial intelligence can help parties reach more people and involve them in decision-making.

“But we must use them wisely and ethically.”

“Africa is a young continent. Our political spaces must reflect that reality — not just with youth wings, but with real opportunities for young people to lead and shape policy. We need their energy, ideas, and drive.”

Ceesay said people are tired of empty promises and politics driven by personal ambition.

“Parties must stand for something real: honesty, justice, service, and the public good. We must live the values we preach. No one party or country can solve the challenges we face alone. We need a spirit of partnership — across political lines and across borders — to tackle the big issues: peace, migration, climate, trade, and development.”

At the NPP, Ceesay added, “We are working to modernise our party structures, improve inclusion, and ensure that our programmes respond directly to the needs of the people.”

“We’re strengthening our youth and women’s engagement, opening up new channels for public input, and building a political culture focused on unity, service, and national development.

“This is not an easy journey, but it is necessary. And we know we’re not alone. All across Africa, parties are being called to rise to a new standard — and I believe we can. Colleagues, this Summit is not just about reimagining political parties in theory. It’s about making real changes — in how we lead, how we listen, and how we serve.”

“Let us commit to building political parties that are not just tools for winning elections, but platforms for building a better Africa — together.

Thank you very much,” he concluded.