BABY SCORPIONS’ OPPONENTS IN CAF QUALIFIERS REVEALED

The Gambia has been drawn in Group A of the WAFU Zone A U-17 qualifying tournament, which serves as the Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw was conducted in Bamako, Mali yesterday.

The Baby Scorpions will play against hosts Mali, Liberia, and Guinea Bissau in Group A while Group B comprises Senegal, Sierra Leone, Mauritania and Guinea.

The tournament starts on the 3rd October and will run to 18th of October 2025.

Ahead of the tournament the Gambia U-17 coach Yahya Manneh and his staff continued training as he enters the second phase of screening of players selected from the regions at the Ousman Saho Football field in Yundum after the weekend break.