spot_img
spot_img
28.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

BABY SCORPIONS’ OPPONENTS IN CAF QUALIFIERS REVEALED

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has been drawn in Group A of the WAFU Zone A U-17 qualifying tournament, which serves as the Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.
The draw was conducted in Bamako, Mali yesterday.
The Baby Scorpions will play against hosts Mali, Liberia, and Guinea Bissau in Group A while Group B comprises Senegal, Sierra Leone, Mauritania and Guinea.
The tournament starts on the 3rd   October and will run to 18th of October 2025.
Ahead of the tournament the Gambia U-17 coach Yahya Manneh and his staff continued training as he enters the second phase of screening of players selected from the regions at the Ousman Saho Football field in Yundum after the weekend break.

Previous article
UDP will withstand, endure, and converge
Next article
Serrekunda West Nawettan at a glance
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions