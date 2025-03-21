BABY SCORPIONS READY FOR AFCON U-17

- Advertisement -

The Gambia U-17 national team is gearing up for a highly anticipated campaign at the Caf U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco which kicks off at the end of this month.

The Young Scorpions have been drawn in Group C alongside Senegal, Tunisia, and Somalia.

The Gambia will begin the campaign against Senegal on the opening day, 1st April, at 14hrs. This Senegambia derby will be a crucial test for the Baby Scorpions who are aiming for a strong start.

Gambia’s Group C Fixtures:

1st April: Senegal vs Gambia (14:00 GMT)

4th April: Gambia vs Somalia (14:00 GMT)

7th April: Gambia vs Tunisia (20:00 GMT)

At the end of the first round, the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, with the ultimate goal of securing a place in the Fifa U-17 World Cup. The Gambia, known for her strong performances at youth tournaments, will be hoping to make history by qualifying for the World Cup and competing for continental glory.

Head coach Yayha Manneh and his squad will be looking to build on the nation’s rich tradition of youth football success in this category. With promising talents in the ranks, the Young Scorpions will be eager to showcase their skills on the grand stage.

The tournament will take place across two Moroccan cities, Mohammedia and Casablanca, with the final scheduled for April 18, at the Stade Bashir – Mohammedia.

