Word Cup qualifiers:Tunisia, Madagascar secure crucial wins, Cameroon stumble

Tunisia edged past Liberia 1-0, Madagascar cruised to a 4-1 win over the Central African Republic, while Cameroon was held to a shock goalless draw against Eswatini in their latest 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

Hazem Mastouri’s early strike secured Tunisia’s hard-fought victory in Monrovia, keeping them top of Group H with 13 points.

Madagascar’s dominant display in Group I, led by Rayan Raveloson’s brace, propelled them to first place, while Cameroon’s failure to break down bottom-placed Eswatini leaves them frustrated in Group D.

Tunisia’s trip to Liberia proved successful as they secured a narrow 1-0 win at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Complex.

The Carthage Eagles struck early, with Mastouri finishing off a well-worked move in the fourth minute following high pressing from Hannibal Mejbri.

The visitors came close to doubling their lead, with Naïm Sliti hitting the crossbar before halftime.

Liberia, however, pushed for an equaliser, dominating possession but failing to break through Tunisia’s compact defensive setup.

Aymen Dahmen made crucial saves in the 37th and 41st minutes to deny the hosts.

In the second half, Tunisia absorbed pressure and nearly sealed the win late on through Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, who fluffed a golden opportunity.

The win cements Tunisia’s grip on Group H, with a clash against Malawi up next, while Liberia face Sao Tome and Principe.

Madagascar Run Riot in Group I

Madagascar produced a commanding 4-1 victory over the Central African Republic to claim the top spot in Group I.

The match began with an early shock as Gabon gave the Central Africans the lead in the ninth minute.

However, Madagascar responded emphatically, with captain Raveloson scoring twice before the break.

The Barea continued their dominance in the second half, adding two more goals to seal a resounding win.

Their solid defence nullified any hopes of a comeback for their opponents.

This crucial victory boosts Madagascar’s hopes of qualifying for their first-ever World Cup.

Meanwhile, Cameroon was left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw by bottom-placed Eswatini in Group D. The Indomitable Lions struggled to find a breakthrough, despite dominating possession.

The result keeps them at the top of the group with nine points from five matches but gives Eswatini their first point of the campaign.

The group’s other Matchday 5 fixtures will be played on Wednesday, with Cameroon needing to bounce back quickly to maintain their lead.

With qualification hopes at stake, Tunisia and Madagascar strengthened their positions, while Cameroon’s setback leaves them with work to do as the road to the 2026 World Cup intensifies. Many more fixtures were in progress across the continent last night.

Cafonline