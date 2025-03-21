El Hadji Diouf speaks out on Senegal team selection

- Advertisement -

Staying true to his outspoken nature, El Hadji Diouf did not hesitate to set the record straight following the announcement of the roster for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In response to the discontent expressed by several players left out of the list, the legend of Senegalese football delivered a straightforward message: a place in the national team is not claimed; it is earned through hard work and performance.

Following the announcement of the selected players for the upcoming matches against Sudan and Togo, several absentees voiced their frustration publicly. Some took to social media to express their displeasure, believing they deserved a spot among the Lions of Teranga.

- Advertisement -

Such behaviour did not sit well with El Hadji Diouf.

On a visit to the team’s training session, the two-time African Ballon d’Or winner emphasised to the younger players a fundamental truth: everything is decided on the pitch. “There is someone who decides, and that is Pape Thiaw, along with his staff. Players must perform in their clubs. I never asked to come to the national team; it all happened on the field. Sadio and Gana never did that,” he stated bluntly.

Diouf stressed the significance of hard work and merit, emphasising that only the best are chosen to represent Senegal. “Pape Thiaw does not make arbitrary choices; he will always select the best to lead us to victory,” he added, reminding young talents that patience and effort are the keys to success.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the controversy, Diouf’s comments reflects a desire to impart essential values to the new generation: humility, perseverance, and respect for the coach’s decisions. Senegalese football, on an upward trajectory, needs committed players willing to fight for their place on the field, rather than contesting their exclusion off the pitch.

footboom1.com