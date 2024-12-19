Banjul Mayor nominated into UCLG gender committee

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe has been nominated to serve as a member of the United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) Standing Committee on Gender Equality. UCLG monitors and promotes the participation of women at the local level and acts as the voice of locally elected women worldwide.

It has been repeatedly acknowledged as the global voice of locally elected women by national governments and the United Nations as the main body promoting gender equality and feminist municipal leadership.



The committee comprises nominated representatives of each of the UCLG world sections and is led by an elected chair, Fatimetou Abdel Malick, president of the Nouakchott Region, who doubles as the president of The United Cities of Local Governments -Africa (UCLGA).

Mayor Lowe and her fellow members in the committee are tasked with promoting, ensuring, and monitoring the active participation of women in all their diversity, including in all governance and decision-making structures, including policy councils.

They are also responsible for holding the world organisation accountable for promoting and mainstreaming gender equality throughout its processes and network and its advocacy, knowledge co-creation and innovation work areas, including through supervising the implementation of the All UCLG Gender Equality Strategy.



The committee is tasked to nurture, drive, and amplify the global Feminist Municipal Movement, which puts care, equality, proximity, solidarity, trust, and participation at the heart of policies and action and is an essential force in unfolding the UCLG Pact for the future.