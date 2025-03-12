BDC donates sanitary materials to Bakau Health Centre

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

In a significant boost to community health service, the Bakau Development Committee BDC, under the leadership of Alhagie Badara Y Jallow, on Thursday donated cleaning and sanitary materials worth over D40,000 to the Bakau Health Centre.

Held at the health centre grounds, the donation aimed at enhancing hygiene at the health facility, ensuring a safer environment for both patients and staff.

The donated items include; detergents, disinfectants, hand sanitizers, mops, buckets, and other essential cleaning tools. This initiative is part of the committee’s ongoing efforts to support public health institutions in Bakau.

The Bakau Development Committee is a community-driven organisation actively involved in various development projects, including road rehabilitation; environmental sanitation, and youth empowerment programmes. The donation to the health center is part of its broader mission to uplift the community through collective action and resource mobilisation.

Alhagie Badara Y Jallow, chairman BDC, emphasised the importance of maintaining hygiene in healthcare facilities. He stated that the donation aligns with the committee’s commitment to community development and ensuring that public institutions, especially health centres, receive the necessary support to function effectively.

“We recognise the crucial role that cleanliness plays in healthcare settings. A clean environment does not only protect patients and health workers from infections, it also enhances the overall delivery of medical services. “These sanitary materials are meant to improve hygiene at the facility, and it is our collective responsibility to make sure they serve their intended purpose,” Jallow said.

Mr Jallow reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to supporting development initiatives in Bakau. He urged other community members and organisations to contribute to similar causes.

Jallow urged the health centre staff to utilise the supplies judiciously and ensure that they benefit both patients and healthcare workers. He further stressed the need for accountability and transparency in managing donated resources.

The committee’s treasurer, Nuha Touray, highlighted the financial efforts involved in mobilising the resources.

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Bakau Health Centre, Isatou Bah, who received the materials on behalf of the facility, expressed deep gratitude to the BDC for their timely intervention. She highlighted the ongoing challenges the health centre faces, particularly in maintaining sanitation due to limited resources.

“This donation will go a long way in ensuring our health centre remains clean and safe for our patients and staff,” she remarked.