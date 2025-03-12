Mayor Lowe urges Gambian women to end character assassination

- Advertisement -

Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, the first female mayor of Banjul, has called on Gambian women to end character assassination and instead support one another in politics and leadership.

Addressing Banjul women on the eve of International Women’s Day 2025, Mayor Lowe, herself a victim of character assassination, highlighted how internal divisions and lack of solidarity among women hinder progress in achieving gender equality in leadership roles.

She emphasised that female leaders often face opposition not only from men but also from women who perpetuate societal biases.

Mayor Lowe urged women to unite, foster empowerment, and break barriers that limit their participation in decision-making.

Her advocacy aligns with her broader efforts as President of the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA) to champion women’s rights and leadership across Africa.

Character assassination and cyberbullying are significant challenges faced by women in Gambian politics, often discouraging qualified candidates from running for office.

Mayor Lowe’s call for unity aims to address these issues and create a political environment where women can thrive without fear of personal attacks or societal backlash.

Mayor Lowe, a steadfast advocate for the protection and empowerment of women and girls, also called for the addressing of critical gender issues.

She vowed to continue championing initiatives aimed at; combating violence against women, fostering financial independence, and enhancing leadership opportunities for women across The Gambia and Africa.

Mayor Lowe believes that empowering women is critical to societal progress. She emphasises the importance of grassroots engagement, stating that local governments must play a central role in addressing violence against women and fostering equality.

Her leadership continues to inspire change, both locally and globally, as she advocates for inclusive governance and a future free from gender-based violence.