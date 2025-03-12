NGO provides free medical insurance to over 1000 Gambians

- Advertisement -

Humaniti, a Canadian based NGO, has expanded its Glob-al Lifesaving Aid Projects to The Gambia, targeting 1400 people.

Humaniti, a leading global organisation dedicated to informing, inspiring, and improving the lives of people from all walks of life, yesterday announced its programme expansion into The Gambia.

In collaboration with Kairo Clinic Ltd, Humaniti is funding a groundbreaking project to provide free medical Zakat insurance coverage to 1,400 patients in Kololi, The Gambia.

Over the next eight months, this initiative will offer holistic primary care, including preventive and curative doctor consultations, laboratory investigations, antenatal care, radiology, and more. By addressing the financial barriers to healthcare, this project aims to reduce mortality and morbidity rates, offering increased accessibility to affordable healthcare services for non-accessible members of the community.

With an unwavering commitment to ensuring healthcare remains a basic human right, this expansion marks another significant milestone in Humaniti’s movement to eradicate poverty and suffering. The organisation will fund lifesaving healthcare interventions, including pediatric surgeries, free medical coverages, and the expansion of healthcare facilities to ensure vulnerable communities gain access to essential services.

Since inception, Humaniti has grown its reach to over 30 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East, addressing critical issues in healthcare, education, food security, and disaster relief. With a mission to positively impact billions of lives, Humaniti has spent years building innovative partnerships and implementing on-the-ground programmes to ensure its support reaches those who need it most.

“The average Canadian is fortunate to have access to healthcare, clean water, and education – privileges that are not universally available,” says Firaaz Azeez, Executive Director of Humaniti.

He said Humaniti’s mission is to bridge this gap, delivering essential services accessible to those in need across borders.

“Operating in over 30 countries is a testament to our commitment in being a global humanitarian leader, though we recognise our work is far from complete.”