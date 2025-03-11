WAFU ZONE A PROGRESS REVIEWED AS BAJO MEETS CAF PRESIDENT

- Advertisement -

The president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Lamin Kaba Bajo yesterday met the president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Dr Patrice Motsepe, in his capacity as president of the West Africa Football Union (Wafu) Zone A.

A statement from the GFF said the two men discussed and reviewed the progress made by the Zonal Union over the last four years and also explored strategies to further drive football development in the region, as per the Caf official channels.

Currently Banjul is hosting the headquarters of the zone which comprises nine countries. The GFF as host federation and head of the zone is aspiring to revitalize. Wafu A both in terms of programmes of activities and football glory for its members.

The GFF president is currently in the Cairo as part of activities for the 14th Caf extraordinary general assembly, which will be held on Wednesday, 12 March.