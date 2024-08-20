BEACH SOCCER GIANTS CLASH FOR TITLE Gunjur breaks Kunkujang’s bluff to match to glory

- Advertisement -

A ten-team national beach soccer championship ended in an electrifying clash in the final as Gunjur and Kunkujang Friends fought a titanic battle at Palma River Beach Sunday.

The two teams made it to the final on the back of equally talented teams who took turns to play in a grueling competition.

Beach soccer, also known as beach football, sand football or beasal, is a variant of association football played on a beach or some form of sand.

Since its introduction by the Gambia Football Federation as an official programme, it is always played at the ever-crowded Palma River Beach, where even onlookers out number travelling fans to partake in the jamboree.

“This is a very exciting form of football, more groovy than conventional football. I always watch it since I got to know about it,” a sea surfer sitting next to me said.

In front of ardent fans and part time Sunday beach joy seekers, the two finalists fought on equal strength scoring six goals apiece in regulation time, with each of the 12 goals greeted by ear deafening applause from both the affiliated and neutral fans.

The suspense dragged on as proceedings went into penalty kicks, ending 6- 5 in favour of Gunjur Danbani. Even the sudden death could not halt the excitement surrounding the match as people trooped across the pitch to hail players from both sides.

The GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo presented Gunjur with the giant trophy assisted by staff and special guest Abdoulaye Sise head of Competitions at Wafu- A.

The GFF announced the prize and honour lists follows:

Champions– Gunjur Dabanani- D75,000.

Runners up Kunkujang Friends D50,000-

Third place Steve Biko-D30,000

Fourth place Tujereng-D20,000