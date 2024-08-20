27.2 C
Sports

Medina United Academy stages Yata Njie memorial tourney

The Medina Unted Academy is currently organizing a youth football tourney in memory of the late   Rohey Yata Njie. 

She passed away recently fondly loved by many as a great lover of children with great compassion   and tolerance.

Several categories, U9, U11 and U13 teams from the Academy and elsewhere are taking part at its complex, on Airport Road.

“Yata was not just a beautiful soul, exceptional and a true definition of decency,” according to Sanna Jobarteh, General Manager of the Academy.

The tournament also aims to promote grassroots football among young talents and provide a platform for budding players to showcase their skills.

Prominent football personalities attended the first match. They included coaches and adminstrators Lamin LS Sambou, Pa Suwareh Faye and Alagie Nyassi, who expressed their support for youth football and the importance of nurturing young athletes for the future of Gambian football.

Medina United’s U9 team beat Sporting Banjul 4-1 in the opener victory over Sporting Banjul.

The tournament continues.

